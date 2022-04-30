Hannah Ferrier and João Franco (‘Below Deck Mediterranean’)

João Franco rubbed Hannah the wrong way as soon as he joined the Talisman Maiton boat. His connection with Brooke Laughton only upset the chief stew more because of how he spoke to Hannah during their crew nights out.

Where They Stand Now: The bosun returned for season 4 and revealed that he had split with Brooke but patched things up with Hannah. João and Hannah continued to work well together on screen, but off screen it seemed as if the South Africa native struggled to stay friendly with the interior team — specifically Aesha Scott.