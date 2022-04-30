Hannah Ferrier and Sandy Yawn (‘Below Deck Mediterranean’)

Following several seasons of professional issues, Hannah left the Below Deck franchise after Sandy fired her for having Valium and a CBD vape pen on board. Even though the Ocean Academy Training founder showed her prescription shortly after leaving the boat — Hannah made the choice not to return.

Where They Stand Now: After arguing during the season 5 reunion, Hannah and Sandy have continued to keep their distance from one another.