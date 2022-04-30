Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and the Rest of the Cast (‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’)

After filming wrapped on season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Dani Soares revealed that she was expecting a baby with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux. The deckhand, for his part, requested a paternity test before taking responsible for the little one, which didn’t sit well with any of his costars.

Where They Stand Now: Even though Jean-Luc later acknowledged Dani’s daughter as his, many of his former coworkers questioned why it took him so long. Daisy Kelliher and Gary King have been very vocal about their displeasure when it came to how Jean-Luc handled the news.