Kate Chastain and Caroline Bedol (‘Below Deck’)

During season 6, Caroline Bedol found herself struggling to befriend her boss and coworker Josiah Carter. Following Chandler Brooks‘ departure, Caroline handed in her 2-day notice because she claimed she felt bullied by the interior team. Kate and Josiah, for their part, denied Caroline’s accusations which they felt came out of nowhere.

Where They Stand Now: Caroline, who was not invited to the Below Deck reunion, has continued to accuse Kate and Josiah of mistreating her during their time on My Seanna.