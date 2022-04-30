Kate Chastain and Leon Walker (‘Below Deck’)

The hit Bravo series mixed things up with Leon Walker replaced Ben Robinson as the chef for season 3. Unfortunately Leon and Kate Chastain quickly started to butt heads over service and the food. After a fire broke out in the gallery, Leon was fired for refusing to take responsibility and expecting Kate to get fired.

Where They Stand Now: Leon refused to show up to the reunion and Katie continued to stand by him being at fault for their issues.