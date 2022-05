Lexi Wilson and the Rest of the Cast (‘Below Deck Mediterranean’)

During season 6, the second stew argued with several of her cast mates amid their nights out together. After Lexi Wilson found herself at odds with Malia, Mathew Shea and Mzi “Zee” Dempers, the Bahamas native left the ship.

Where They Stand Now: Lexi didn’t show up to the reunion, and her costars noted that none of them have stayed in touch with her after things turned physical during her last night out with them.