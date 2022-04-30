Top 5

Biggest ‘Below Deck’ Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Today

Biggest Below Deck Feuds Where Relationships Stand Today Malia White Adam Glick
 Laurent Basset/Bravo; Newscom/Mega Agency
Malia White and Adam Glick (‘Below Deck Mediterranean’)

Viewers were taken for a ride when Malia’s connection with Adam Glick and Wes Walton got more complicated when the chef revealed his past with the then-deckhand. During the season 2 finale, Adam called Malia out for stringing him along and lying to Wes.

Where They Stand Now: After Malia left the show she rekindled her romance with Wes before the duo called it quits for good. During season 3, Adam revealed that he hasn’t mended fences with Malia since their time on the show.

