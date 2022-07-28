‘Big Brother 10’ — Jessie, Keesha and Libra

One of the most infamous fights in the history of the show, known as “Keesha’s birthday,” began when Jessie Godderz overheard Libra Thompson and Keesha Smith trash-talking April Lewis while pretending to take a nap.

Jessie then raced to tell April, which led to a screaming match that nearly the whole house jumped in on. The drama ended with the houseguests singing a very awkward and lackluster rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Keesha’s big day.