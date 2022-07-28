‘Big Brother 11’ — Jeff and Russell

Known for his combative personality, Russell Kairouz decided to stir up drama one day by criticizing Jeff Shroeder’s gameplay. It wasn’t long before the two men began threatening each other with physical violence.

“If you don’t f—king win this game, you better hope to god you don’t come in that f—king jury house, because I will mop your face all up and down that ground and I mean it,” Russell said. Jordan Lloyd, who was in a showmance with Jeff, soon joined the fray, causing Russell to tell Jeff to fight his own battles.