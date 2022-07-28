‘Big Brother 12’ — Ragan and Rachel

Ragan Fox and Rachel Reilly did not get along during their time on the CBS reality series. When Rachel returned to the house after her eviction due to the Pandora’s Box twist, the tension between her and Ragan came to a head.

“Why don’t you get us a drink, Ratress?” the California native said, making fun of the North Carolina native’s cocktail waitress profession. Later in the day, Rachel asked her Big Brother nemesis if he had “to be the biggest b—ch because you’re gay.” Ragan responded by calling her “an absolute monster.”