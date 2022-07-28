‘Big Brother 18’ — Paulie and Da’Vonne

Paulie Calafiore and Da’Vonne Rogers weren’t fans of each other in the Big Brother house, but their blowup fight happened in the jury house.

It began when Paulie called out Da’Vonne and Bayleigh Dayton for supposedly being passive-aggressive to Zakiyah Everette. ‘Momma Day’ didn’t put up with the New Jersey native calling her “classless.”

“You are an arrogant a—hole. And I do know that you only talk down to women, I ain’t heard you buck up to a man yet,” she said.