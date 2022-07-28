‘Big Brother 24’ — Nicole, Daniel and Taylor

The Big Brother 24 houseguests were concerned after Nicole left the diary room crying, knowing that her mom was battling with stage III cancer. Not knowing that the chef was just stressed about the game, Taylor attempted to comfort her, telling her that she understood if she needed to stop fighting and focus on her personal life.

Nicole took Taylor’s concern to be an attempt to get her to quit, and told her closest ally in the game, Daniel. The Vegas performer then exploded at Taylor, accusing her of playing “mind games” and ordering her not to talk to him again until the season finale.