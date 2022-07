‘Big Brother 8’ — Dick and Jen

Fed up with Dick Donato’s smoking, Jen Johnson hid his cigarettes. ‘Evel Dick’ caught on quickly, and began to follow Jen around, calling her a ‘stupid b—ch’ and asking for his property back.

After Jen refused to own up to the theft, Dick retaliated by blowing smoke into her face. Jen attempted to grab the lit cigarette out of his hand, burning herself in the process.