Biggest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Controversies Through the Years

Gleb Savchenko’s Split
Days after Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause were eliminated from season 29, his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced the pair had split after 14 years of marriage. She went on to accuse him of “ongoing infidelity” and claimed he had a” recent inappropriate relationship” that “created turmoil in our marriage.” In turn, Savchenko fired back, noting that his relationship with Stause “was and remains strictly platonic” and had nothing to do with his split. The Selling Sunset star also denied that their relationship was anything more than platonic.Back to top