Biggest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Controversies Through the Years

In her 2012 memoir, Solo: A Memoir of Hope, Hope Solo slammed her season 13 partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “He manhandled me in rehearsals from the start, pushing me, whacking my stomach, bending my arms roughly,” she claimed. “One day, Maks was trying to put me in a certain position and hit my stomach so hard with his open palm that I had a red handprint there for the rest of the day.”

He adamantly denied her claims and called her “a sh–ty person” during a 2015 interview: “You can have a sh–ty life growing up, but if you’re a bad person, there’s no excuse for that.”