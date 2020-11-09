Biggest ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Controversies Through the Years

Is Julianne Hough a Fair Judge?

In season 19, longtime pro Julianne Hough landed a seat at the judges’ table. However, not everyone thought it was fair that she would be scoring her brother, Derek Hough.

“I think that she is wonderful, gorgeous, and talented, but I don’t know if it’s ethical that she is judging while her brother is competing,” former pro Karina Smirnoff told Us Weekly exclusively in 2014. “I may be the most fair person in the world, but if my mom is dancing and she trips, I would be like, ‘Well, I didn’t see that…’ That is my mother, and I will go stand by her side and support her regardless. Do I think it’s fair? No. But it is a TV show. That is what we have to remember. It’s not necessarily the Bible, it’s just a TV show.”