Amber Rose and Julianne Hough

The season 23 contestant made headlines in 2016 when she said she felt body-shamed by Hough’s critique of her Argentine Tango.

“Last night was like, they did the commentary, and I, it was a point in the dance where I had to lift my leg up and Maks dipped me & [Julianne] said, ‘Oh, I’m uncomfortable,’ and instantly I felt, I did feel body-shamed,” Rose said at the time.

Hough later apologized. “The thing that I love so much about dance is that dance is a universal platform for people to express themselves – any person. Whether that is age or height, body shape, ethnicity, sexual orientation. It is something that people can express themselves to do,” she told Rose on the show. “And for me, I am a huge supporter of that and that alone. As a judge on this show, I am here to solely judge you and everyone else in this competition for only the dancing. So I want you to know that.”