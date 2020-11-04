Hannah Brown and Carrie Ann Inaba

The season 15 Bachelorette felt like Inaba was too harsh on her during season 28 of DWTS, but she later admitted in October 2020 that she took it too personally.

“She’s a woman, so she’s very intuitive, I think, of what my emotions were, and she was right a lot of the time,” Brown told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I was like, ‘You can’t be right! Do not point out what’s happening on national television right now, because I’m going to burst into tears, and I am trying to keep it together.’ That was a lot of it.”