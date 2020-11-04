Ian Ziering and Cheryl Burke

While reflecting on season 4 of DWTS, the pro said she wanted to “slit [her] wrists” while partnered with the 90210 alum. She later apologized for her remarks.

“I’ve always lived by the rule that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Recently and regrettably, I broke that rule,” Burke tweeted. “In the heat of an interview conversation, I used a phrase that seemingly makes light of suicide and I deeply regret it,” she wrote on Twitter. “I have many friends and family members that struggle with depression and thoughts of suicide. To have said something that seemingly makes a mockery of what they’ve gone through and what they live with is something that I apologize for.”