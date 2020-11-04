Julianne Hough and Mark Ballas

Reports surfaced in 2013 that Ballas wasn’t happy after his childhood friend’s critique of his season 17 partner Christina Milian.

“I’ve danced with Mark. You have to stand in front to make sure you’re seen,” Hough said at the time.

After her remark made headlines, Ballas called her comments ”hypocritical.”

Hough, meanwhile, explained her comments to Us at the time. “I loved being on the show again and being a judge because I feel like that’s where it all started for me and it’s where I’m really comfortable being able to talk and critique,” she said. “I judge the same way I teach so it all comes from love. It’s not to diss anybody. It’s not to hurt anybody’s feelings. It’s about constructive criticism so that they can get better for next week and that was not a direct attack to anybody. … I don’t know why people are making such a big deal about it.”