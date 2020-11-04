Kaitlyn Bristowe and Carrie Ann Inaba

The season 11 Bachelorette questioned Inaba’s intentions after two weeks of low scores during season 29 of DWTS.

“I just want to know where it comes from. Is it from a place where you believe in us and you want us to do better? Is it coming from a place of, ‘I was hard on Hannah and you’re another Bachelor girl?’” Bristowe told ET in November 2020. “Where is it coming from and how are we supposed to take it and bring it into our next rehearsal? What do you want us to channel and use from it? It’s very hard to understand that.”

Her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, added that Inaba’s criticism felt “personal.” (Some Twitter users suggested his romantic past with the judge was a factor.)

The judge, for her part, said she was being “bullied” amid backlash from Bachelor Nation.