Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The season 12 partners bonded during the 2011 season, but three years later, things took a turn when the Ukrainian dancer slammed Scientology on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“She stopped getting along with me,” Chmerkovskiy said in 2014. “I think the world of her. I’m not judging people by their religion. I’m Jewish. I don’t really believe in science fiction, whatever. … Now that I’m associating with other people, that she can’t be associated with, I am no longer to be spoken with.”

While he added that he wishes her the best, the actress fired back via Twitter, “Dear Sir … after you have ass raped me there is really no reason to include ‘I wish you the best’ … It’s rhetorical.”