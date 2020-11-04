Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Hope Solo

The soccer star alleged that Chmerkovskiy mistreated her during rehearsals, claiming he hit her across the face. The pro, who repeatedly denied her accusations, later called her a “s–tty person.”

“People can be bad or good or whatever. You can have a s–tty life growing up,” he said on the “Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss” podcast in 2015. “You can have a tough upbringing. You can have history. You can have whatever. But, if you are just a bad person, you know what I mean? There’s no excuse for that.”