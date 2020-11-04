Michael Bolton and Bruno Tonioli

The singer accused the judge of being “mean-spirited” during season 11 of DWTS.

“Bruno should search his soul for what he is doing on that show,” Bolton said after Tonioli referred to his dance as “the worst jive in 11 seasons.”

Bolton continued, “I don’t wish to pressure the show. I don’t blame them. Nor do I wish ABC to put any pressure on him. I think it’s a personal epiphany [Bruno] may have to have. I asked for it in one interview and I felt he should express a public apology to me. I think asking once is enough, and I don’t want my friends, fans and supporters to ask for it. It is what it is.”