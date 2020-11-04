Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Chmerkovskiy skipped a 2017 episode of DWTS amid reports of tension between him and Lachey during season 25. “They’re playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The pair were able to put the drama behind them to finish the season, however.

“Things are good. It’s water under the bridge. Things are returning to normal,” a second source told Us after Chmerkovskiy returned. “Maks has apologized to her and they both look forward to having a much more positive relationship moving forward.”