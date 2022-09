Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, 2007

Baldwin for 30 Rock, Sheen for Two and a Half Men, Tony Shalhoub for Monk and Carell for The Office all lost in competition to Extras’ Gervais — who was so convinced he wouldn’t win, he didn’t even attend the awards show.

Carell, whose role as Michael Scott was previously played by Gervais himself, jokingly ran on stage and claimed the trophy for himself instead.