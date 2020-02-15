Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Andi Dorfman vs. Juan Pablo Galavais

Andi famously walked away from Juan Pablo after their fantasy suite date during season 18 of The Bachelor because she felt like he wasn’t trying to get to know her. After he repeatedly told her “It’s OK,” she declared, “I want to die if I have to hear ‘It’s OK’ again.”

Andi, who went on to star as The Bachelorette in season 10, detailed her time on the reality series in her first book, appropriately titled, It’s Not Okay. In the tell-all, Andi threw shade at Juan. “He blasted Ray J and R. Kelly all night long and showed me dozens of videos of his old soccer highlights on YouTube,” she wrote. “All there was was the realization that I was nothing more than a pretty object he had no intentions of liking, let alone loving, and thus no amount of free travel was enticing enough to stay any longer.”

During a January 2018 interview with Us, Andi summed up her time on the show: “We had more fun with each other than we did with the Bachelor, my season.”