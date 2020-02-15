Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Arie Luyendyk Jr. vs. Jef Holm

Arie and Jef were friends while filming Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette, but had a falling out after Sean Lowe’s 2014 wedding.

“Jef and I haven’t spoken since Sean’s wedding, which was four or five years ago now, and obviously a lot has happened in that amount of time,” Arie said on a podcast in January 2019. “He brought a date. I felt like he handled the situation badly with his date and he didn’t treat that person right,” he said. “I spoke out, and then he got into a fight with myself and a few of the producers, and that was the last time we talked. I just felt like, in the moment, I had to stick up for that person that he brought instead of him and I felt like he thought that I chose the wrong side, but in actuality I felt like he was treating that person in a negative way… I think maybe there’s a little bit of jealousy.”

A year earlier, Jef threw shade at Arie when he was named the Bachelor. “Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to he charity of @chrisbharrison’s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone,” he tweeted.

Arie, who married winner Lauren Burnham in January 2019, fired back after the nuptials: “Pay up @jefholm… Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. Asshole.”