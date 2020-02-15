Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Ashley Iaconetti vs. Kelsey Poe

Chris Soules’ season featured one of the most dramatic two-on-one dates in history. After arguing during the season, Ashley and Kelsey faced off in the Badlands.

“I just got thrown under the bus. This is a game to her. She’s a Kardashian who didn’t get to go on a princess date, who has way too much makeup on be genuine,” Kelsey declared before Chris dumped both of them on the date. “She’s desperate. … I am a woman and I am going to remember that she thinks she’s playing a game, but I’m not.”