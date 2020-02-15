Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Chad Johnson vs. Evan Bass

Chad and Evan argued on JoJo Fletcher‘s season. Their feud took a dark turn when Evan joked that Chad of does steroids. “You’re going to f—king die dude, if you don’t chill out,” Chat told Evan as he ripped his shirt.

Chad threatened violence again on Bachelor in Paradise season 3: “As far as Evan goes, I didn’t murder him, so that’s good. I didn’t rip his d–k off and shove it down his own mouth. But yeah, I still kind of want to cut his head off and throw it in the water.”