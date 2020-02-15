Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Hannah Brown vs. Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Pageant drama alert! Hannah and Caelynn knew each other from the pageant world before they both competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor. During season 23, there was tension between the women.

“We’re not necessarily the best of friends. We were roommates at Miss USA. We were super close, and then she wasn’t happy that I was first runner-up. She was mad that she didn’t place, for sure,” Caelynn said. “There were a lot of hurt feelings. With Hannah, there’s a façade and then it starts to crumble. Hannah kind of snapped; she flipped a switch. I was like, ‘Wow, this is a whole new Hannah.’ Being in this environment, it’s pretty similar. I have no doubt that switch will be flipped soon. It happened pretty quickly.”

While they both questioned each other’s character while chatting with Colton, they ultimately called a truce.