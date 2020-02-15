Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

John Paul Jones vs. Derek Peth

JPJ accused Derek of taking advantage of women during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise after they were both interested in Tayshia Adams. “[Derek] has expressed to me, multiple times, his reaching out to his fans, taking advantage of them sexually, as a result of acquiring fame through this process,” JPJ claimed. “He’s mentioned multiple times that you can f—k some of the women that follow you [on social media].”

Derek denied JPJ’s remarks and the two women nearly got physical.