Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Kenny King vs. Lee Garrett

Lee was accused of being racist when he called Kenny “aggressive” during Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. “When you call him ‘aggressive’ there is a long-standing history in this country of regarding black men in America as aggressive to justify a lot of other things,” fellow contestant Will Gaskins explained.

Lee, as a result, accused Kenny of “playing the race card.”

While Rachel ultimately sent Lee home on the two-on-one date, the two men fought again when Lee’s racially insensitive tweets were read on the Men Tell All. While he apologized, Kenny quipped, “Everybody’s sorry when they get caught.”