Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Michelle Money vs. Everyone on Brad Womack‘s Season

It’s safe to say Michelle didn’t get along with the majority of the women in the house also competing for Brad Womack’s heart on season 11 of The Bachelor. While the women thought Michelle was too aggressive and snarky, Michelle thought she was confident and sarcastic. During the Women Tell All, Michelle broke down in tears as the women confronted her.

“I’m equating you to a spider. You’re like creepy and everybody’s afraid of you,” Jackie Gordon declared.

Stacey Queripel attacked Michelle’s parenting: ”In my family, you put your child first … I felt like you put you first.”