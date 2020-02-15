Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Nick Viall vs. Shawn Booth

Shawn made it clear he wasn’t a fan of Nick when he showed up during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015. And when Nick slept with Kaitlyn before the overnight dates, Shawn was livid. “Nick and Shawn just hate each other,” Kaitlyn declared during the season. “It’s actually taking away from what I feel for both of them.”

While the Canadian picked Shawn in the end, he later revealed that the “Nick situation,” was “always in the back of [his] mind” during a January 2019 interview, two months after Shawn and Kaitlyn split. She echoed Shawn’s thoughts that November: “I think I was made to feel shame but deep down I knew I wasn’t ashamed.”