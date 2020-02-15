Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Rachel Lindsay vs. Colton Underwood

Colton inserted himself into Rachel’s feud with Raven in 2019. “Shocker. Rachel mad at another person… does she like anyone?” the former football player commented on Us Weekly’s Instagram about Rachel and Raven’s beef. “I’m not weighing in on the Rachel/Raven drama. I could care less about that, not my business. What is my business is the countless number of times she’s spoke poorly of me… including that time she ran her mouth about me to Cassie … Funny thing is I have never met her.”

After Rachel replied by inviting Colton on her podcast to hash things out, he replied, “I’ll come on your podcast Rachel. One condition: ask your producer to leave it raw, unedited and untouched. Looking forward to meeting you & pointing out your hypocrisy over the last year.”