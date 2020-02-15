Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History

Rachel Lindsay vs. Raven Gates

While the ladies became fast friends on Nick’s season of The Bachelor, their friendship ended after the season aired. Rachel and Raven, however, have both refused to publicly reveal what went wrong.

“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say. But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore,” Rachel, who didn’t invite Raven to her wedding, said Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2019.

A month later, Raven, replied on the “Off the Vine” podcast: “I wish I had answers, but I don’t and I don’t know if I ever will. I have been really saddened by the whole thing just because I really loved her. I guess I just have to put it to rest and it is what it is.”