Brandi Glanville vs Denise Richards — RHOBH

During season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville returned with a bombshell claim that she and Denise Richards had slept together. Denise adamantly denied the claims.

“I’m bisexual, everyone knows that. My kids know that,” Brandi said during a July 2020 episode. “I was uncomfortable. The kids were downstairs and we were in the loft and there was no door. And I just couldn’t get into it. The next day, Denise said to me, ‘No matter what you do, you just can’t tell Aaron [Phypers]. He will kill me.’ And I’m like, ‘What the f—k is happening right now?'”

In turn, Denise reportedly sent her costar a cease and desist letter to slam the allegations.