Crystal Hefner, Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt — The Girls Next Door

The relationship between Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt was rocky while they both lived in the Playboy mansion during their individual relationships with the late Hugh Hefner. However they appeared close while filming The Girls Next Door, which premiered on E! in 2005.

Crystal Hefner was then added into the mix when she started dating the Playboy founder in 2009.

After The Girls Next Door wrapped, the leads began drifting apart though Madison and Marquardt were bridesmaids at the California native’s wedding to Hank Baskett in 2009, Wilkinson said she was “never even really friends” with the duo during an interview with CNN in 2012.

In April 2021, the author of Down the Rabbit Hole reignited the drama when she claimed that Wilkinson was lying about moving in with the late Hefner before having sex with him — something Wilkinson said during her time on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014.

“I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him,” Madison said during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

The Kendra on Top alum didn’t want to rehash the past and Crystal stepped in at the time to take Wilkinson’s side about moving on. Hefner’s widow did mention that she felt like Madison and Marquardt disliked her for no reason.

“We filmed season six of The Girls Next Door, which I was just thrown into. I was like 21 or 22, we got paid nothing and we had to film on camera with these girls. I remember Bridget showing up to the mansion and … she wouldn’t even look at me. She wouldn’t even speak to me,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “And it’s like, I’m sorry, you chose to leave. She chose. So, I’m just here and then as soon as the camera started rolling, then she would speak to me. And then as soon as the camera shut off, she would go back to not speaking to me.”