Madison LeCroy vs Olivia Flowers — Southern Charm

The hairstylist threw shade at Bravo newbie Flowers in June 2022 after the season 8 Southern Charm premiere. During the show, Austen Kroll was thrown off when his ex-girlfriend LeCroy arrived at their pal’s Great Katsby bash while he was on a date with Flowers. While Kroll insisted that he didn’t “care” that LeCroy showed up, it appeared to annoy Flowers that he couldn’t stop talking about her.

“We shouldn’t be going on our first date and talking about homegirl,” Flowers confessed during her confessional interview, which aired on June 23. LeCroy seemingly took issue with Flowers’ use of “homegirl,” slamming her on Instagram two days later.

The Greenville, South Carolina, native captioned a sexy vacation snap, “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl 😎,” referring to Flowers’ comment. The photographer fired back by sharing her own snap from Charleston. “Homely? More like homebody,” Flowers wrote alongside a pic of her in a robe and eating chips.