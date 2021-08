Fans Called That Finale Twist in the Pilot

In March 2021, one TikToker theorized that the show’s creators gave away who Gossip Girl was in the pilot. “They told us in episode one,” the video’s Siri-like narration read as the final moments from the episode played. During this scene, Kristen Bell’s voiceover read out a line from the blog, teasing that no one knows GG’s true identity, while Dan is seen looking at his computer.