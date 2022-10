Greg Germann

Shortly after Jesse Williams revealed his plans to return for a season 19 cameo, TVLine reported that Germann would also appear in a November 2022 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. His character, Tom Koracick, moved to Boston with Jackson at the end of season 17 in order to help him run his mother’s Catherine Fox Foundation, making his costar’s return the perfect opportunity to reappear on the medical drama.