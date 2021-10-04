Biggest ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns Over the Years

Sarah Drew

After nine seasons on the cast, news broke in 2018 that Drew and Jessica Capshaw were out ahead of season 15. Three years later, she returned to give fans a chance to see April and Jackson (Jesse Williams) on screen again before he left the series.

“I had an absolute ball getting to work with Jesse again. We have such a great working relationship and such a wonderful friendship, and it’s so easy,” the Cruel Summer actress gushed to Us in 2021. “It’s so easy to act with him. We just had so many years to pull from. We know how one another works. We know how to support one another in a scene. We know how to talk through something. We know how to be each other’s cheerleaders. … I think Japril fans will just be excited to see the two of us sharing time together in front of the camera.”