Chip and Joanna Accused of Being Anti-LGBTQ

After the Fixer Upper duo attended a church led by a pastor who had vocally opposed same-sex marriage, rumors about their own beliefs began to spread. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2021, Joanna reflected on the supposed controversy. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Can I just make a statement?’” she said. “The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it’s so far from who we really are. That’s the stuff that keeps me up.” Chip, for his part, defended the level of diversity within the pair’s businesses, adding, “One of our biggest passions is making this group represent all people.”