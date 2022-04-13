Chip Gets Sued

Chip’s former business partners Richard Clark and John Lewis claimed that they were encouraged to sell their shares in Magnolia Realty after the crafty couple signed their HGTV contract. In 2017, the men filed a lawsuit against Chip alleging fraud and demanding $1 million in damages, arguing through attorney David Tekell, “Chip Gaines conspired to eliminate his business partners — notwithstanding their longstanding friendship — to ensure that he alone would profit from Magnolia Realty’s association with Fixer Upper.”

The TV personality seemingly addressed the claims via Twitter, writing, “Fyi: I’ve had the same cell # 15 yrs … same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later, ‘friends’ reach out via lawsuit. Humm.”

A judge dismissed the suit in February 2020.