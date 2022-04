‘Flip or Flop’ Lawsuit

Before their series came to an end, El Moussa and Haack were sued for $37,800 in alleged unpaid wages by a North Carolina man who claimed he was hired to help the twosome scout homes to expand their house-flipping business across the U.S. The 2017 lawsuit claims that the pair never paid the man for his work, despite being promised a significant commission for each home. The TV personalities did not comment on the allegations at the time.