Is ‘House Hunters’ Fake?

In 2012, a blog post written by an alleged former House Hunters participant outlined the reality show experience — and claimed it wasn’t all that real. “[Producers] just wanted to emphasize how our home was too small and we needed a bigger one desperately. It wasn’t true, but it was a smaller house than the one we bought so I went with it,” the author alleged. “They didn’t even ‘accept’ us being a subject for the show until we closed on the house we were buying.” The writer also claimed that the houses she and her family were shown on the episode “weren’t even for sale.”

In a statement to EW at the time, the network noted, “To maximize production time, we seek out families who are pretty far along in the process.”