‘Love It Or List It’ Lawsuit

Homeowners Deanna Murphy and Tim Sullivan, who participated in a 2015 episode of the renovation series, sued the production company Big Coat TV and one of the contractors who worked on their house in April 2016. The couple alleged at the time that funds weren’t used properly, leading to subpar results, and that they weren’t shown homes in their area by a licensed real estate agent. In response, Big Coat TV claimed that they intended “to vigorously defend what [they] consider to be false allegations.” The suit was settled confidentially in 2017.