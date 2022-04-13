Tarek and Christina’s On-Set Feud

In July 2021, the exes reportedly got into a spat on the set of Flip or Flop, with El Moussa shouting insults at Haack, calling her “crazy” and a “washed-up loser.” Following the incident, the Tarek’s Flip Side star told E!’s Daily Pop that “it can be stressful working with an ex,” adding in September 2021, “We did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. … The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

The former couple revealed the following year that their shared HGTV series was ending after 10 seasons.