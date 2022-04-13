‘Windy City Rehab’ Drama

In December 2020, Windy City Rehab designer and host Alison Victoria and former cohost Donovan Eckhardt were sued by a couple who alleged that their renovation on the show wasn’t up to snuff. Eckhardt left the series abruptly amid the drama, while Victoria received a phone call about a second lawsuit during the season 2 finale. One month before the series was ordered for an extension, Eckhardt filed a lawsuit of his own against Discovery Inc. alleging defamation and emotional distress, but his cohost was not named in the docs.